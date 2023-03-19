Telemus Capital LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,635 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Telemus Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Telemus Capital LLC owned 0.69% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $27,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $29.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.