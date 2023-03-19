Telemus Capital LLC Sells 10,781 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,781 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC owned 0.05% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 26.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 37,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.6% in the third quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 117,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 62,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter.

PHYS stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

