Telemus Capital LLC Sells 11,517 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,517 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC owned 0.26% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $19,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 8,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.42 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.96 and a one year high of $100.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.22.

