Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,899 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of BorgWarner worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after acquiring an additional 570,039 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,148,662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $318,668,000 after buying an additional 396,485 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,206,000 after buying an additional 50,791 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $215,062,000 after purchasing an additional 204,210 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,706,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,785,000 after purchasing an additional 234,998 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BorgWarner Stock Performance

In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Craig Aaron sold 9,638 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $465,419.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,776.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,129,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,503 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $45.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.00%.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Articles

