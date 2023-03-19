Telemus Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,366,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Oracle by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Oracle by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Insider Activity

Oracle Stock Performance

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $85.26 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $91.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

