TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC upgraded TELUS to a “buy” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cormark raised their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at C$26.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$25.94 and a 52 week high of C$34.65.

TELUS Announces Dividend

About TELUS

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.81%.

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.