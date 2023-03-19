Terra Classic (LUNC) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $789.23 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 10% against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $789.23 million and $143.54 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005364 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001141 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003319 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,859,472,435,926 coins and its circulating supply is 5,910,829,306,669 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

