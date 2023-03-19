TerraClassicUSD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $11.52 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $233.33 million and $11.52 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00063575 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00045754 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019713 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000797 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001533 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,799,607,322 coins and its circulating supply is 9,797,427,575 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

