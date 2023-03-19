Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s 4th Largest Position

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,329 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 5.3% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 213.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after acquiring an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tesla by 229.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,723,798 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.39.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $180.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.95 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

