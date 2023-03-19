The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.22. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $53.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 51.03%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

