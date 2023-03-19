The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE KO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.02. 27,351,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,774,363. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.39.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 83.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

