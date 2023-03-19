The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $370.14 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $399.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $303.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $355.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.81 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,038,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,852 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 140,326.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 702,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,761,000 after acquiring an additional 701,632 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Stories

