The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,185,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,947,000 after purchasing an additional 147,509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after purchasing an additional 307,231 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,070,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,235 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,468,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,778,000 after purchasing an additional 126,893 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $372,092.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,173.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $26,070.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $372,092.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,173.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,167 shares of company stock worth $7,872,898 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $65.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Stories

