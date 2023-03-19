The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. cut its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Trade Desk makes up 1.1% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 684,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $58.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $28.72 billion, a PE ratio of 585.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.83. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $76.75.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.24 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

