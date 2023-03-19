The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,943 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,862 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 48.3% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 54,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $93.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.71. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $170.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

