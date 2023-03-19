The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,638,051 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,831 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up about 2.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $142,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 946.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650,159 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $853,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $93.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

