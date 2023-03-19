Threshold Price Up 35% Over Last Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0436 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $436.25 million and $36.68 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00032846 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001855 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00019760 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003493 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00204107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,975.07 or 1.00047820 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002312 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,723,757,953.179718 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04239869 USD and is down -4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $39,313,497.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

