Thunder Brawl Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $39.81 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01076901 USD and is down -7.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $301.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

