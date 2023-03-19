Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Hits $0.0108 on Exchanges

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $301.87 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01166828 USD and is down -6.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $558.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

