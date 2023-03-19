Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ TIG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 461,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,478. Trean Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54.

Trean Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:TIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $89.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.49 million. Trean Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 21.75%. Analysts forecast that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 4,528.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Trean Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Trean Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Trean Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

