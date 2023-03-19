Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $587,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The company has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.22.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Read More

