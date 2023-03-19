Triangle Securities Wealth Management Increases Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,082,878,000 after acquiring an additional 156,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after acquiring an additional 211,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 110,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $392,204,000 after acquiring an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $184.64. 7,383,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,330,634. The firm has a market cap of $123.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $201.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.27.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

