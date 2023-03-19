Triangle Securities Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 586 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $393.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $402.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.02. The firm has a market cap of $293.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

