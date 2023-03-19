Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.55

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and traded as low as $2.10. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 101,946 shares changing hands.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60.
Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
