Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.55

Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.55 and traded as low as $2.10. Trican Well Service shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 101,946 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Trican Well Service Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60.

Trican Well Service Announces Dividend

Trican Well Service Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is currently -145.40%.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

