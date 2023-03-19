Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCOM. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. CLSA boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.70.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $36.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $40.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 0.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.