Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $139.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 200,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 47,934 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 715,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 38,224 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,523,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,676 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Twin Disc by 4.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 359,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twin Disc, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly, and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy, and Switzerland.

