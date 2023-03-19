UBS Group Trims Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Target Price to $95.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SWK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday. They set a sell rating for the company. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $77.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.89. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $151.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Featured Stories

