UMB Bank n.a. Decreases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after buying an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $498,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.32 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $45.32.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.30%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.