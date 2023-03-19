Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Raised to “Buy” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.48.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $8.63 on Thursday. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.62.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,901,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,390,000 after acquiring an additional 511,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Under Armour by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,587,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Under Armour by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

