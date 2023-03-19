United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of USLM stock opened at $153.50 on Thursday. United States Lime & Minerals has a 12 month low of $102.12 and a 12 month high of $168.76. The stock has a market cap of $871.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.23.

Get United States Lime & Minerals alerts:

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $58.29 million during the quarter.

United States Lime & Minerals Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of United States Lime & Minerals

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the third quarter worth $463,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 82.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 320,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 17.8% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Lime & Minerals

(Get Rating)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Lime & Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Lime & Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.