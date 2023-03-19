UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Lifted by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.2% of Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $469.50. 5,289,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,713,042. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $449.70 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $483.26 and a 200-day moving average of $510.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

