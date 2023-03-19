Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at Needham & Company LLC

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Vacasa to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut Vacasa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Vacasa from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.57.

NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $411.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vacasa by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Vacasa by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Vacasa by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vacasa during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

