Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at Needham & Company LLC

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Vacasa to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut Vacasa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Vacasa from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.57.
Vacasa Stock Down 6.1 %
NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20. Vacasa has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $411.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.87.
About Vacasa
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.
