Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VALU opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $437.83 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.60. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Institutional Trading of Value Line

Value Line Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VALU. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 10.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 52.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 11,415.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

