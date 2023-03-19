Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:VALU opened at $46.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $437.83 million, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.60. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $118.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.59.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.
Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.
