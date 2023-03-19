Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 105,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,899,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $239.04 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $213.73 and a 12 month high of $317.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.08.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

