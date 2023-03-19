Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Trimmed by Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.74. 8,361,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,814,364. The stock has a market cap of $67.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

