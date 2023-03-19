Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,599 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.0% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $22,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 251,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,869,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,696,000 after buying an additional 12,950 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $237.56 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

