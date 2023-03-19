Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 2.6% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VHT opened at $231.53 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $265.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

