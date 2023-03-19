Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $31,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,299,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,549,000 after buying an additional 1,965,930 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6,084.2% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 666,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 655,818 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $109,788,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,936,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,768,000 after purchasing an additional 359,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 588,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,352,000 after purchasing an additional 308,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV opened at $178.81 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $159.02 and a 12 month high of $213.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.18. The firm has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

