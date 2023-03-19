Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Cut by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jenkins Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,870,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $200.97 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.85.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

