Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) is Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,012 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 7.2% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $19,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT opened at $185.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $229.66.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.