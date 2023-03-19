Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT traded down $3.11 on Friday, hitting $185.04. 186,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,282. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $229.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

