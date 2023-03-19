Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is New Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

New Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,214,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856,794 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921,850 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,502 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,405 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $76.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.36. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $78.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.