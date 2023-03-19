Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund (NASDAQ:VXUSGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

Shares of Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.73. Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $61.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 76.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Intl Stock Idx Fund by 40.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

