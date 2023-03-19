Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,235 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,665 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,153 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VTI stock opened at $195.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.85. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

