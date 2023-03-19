Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT stock opened at $87.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.40. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $103.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

