Verasity (VRA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21.34 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $70.91 million and $21.34 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003705 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000813 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00011457 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

