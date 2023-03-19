Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,351 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics comprises 1.8% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Verisk Analytics worth $118,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,146,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,924,017,000 after purchasing an additional 72,552 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $980,327,000 after purchasing an additional 686,034 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,436,000 after purchasing an additional 267,243 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,629,000 after purchasing an additional 578,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,375,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,725,000 after purchasing an additional 12,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $180.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $222.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $180.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.26. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.09.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,718,954.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,127,210. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

