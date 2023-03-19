Verity & Verity LLC Acquires 14,498 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Verity & Verity LLC boosted its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,498 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for approximately 1.5% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $11,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in BCE by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 30,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,168,000. Finally, Gries Financial LLC raised its stake in BCE by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 50,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $43.68 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.713 dividend. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.18.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

