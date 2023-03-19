Verity & Verity LLC Acquires 2,054 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CFO4Life L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 29,915 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 110,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

VZ stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $154.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

