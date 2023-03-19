Verity & Verity LLC Buys 786 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $148.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.92 and its 200 day moving average is $150.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.